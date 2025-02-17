Rumoured divorce: Kanye West and Bianca Censori reportedly have no prenup

Bianca Censori, wife of American rapper Kanye West, could walk away with either a large sum of money or unexpected debt if the couple decides to divorce, as reports confirm they do not have a prenuptial agreement.

According to TMZ, sources close to the couple revealed that Kanye and Bianca consulted divorce lawyers last week as they try to figure out how to move forward amid ongoing marital troubles. While they are still exploring their options, the lack of a prenuptial agreement could make their potential divorce more complicated.

A report from TMZ highlights the financial uncertainty surrounding the situation, stating:

If they do pull the trigger and file for divorce, it’s going to be an interesting case, because sources with direct knowledge tell us there’s no prenup. What makes it even more intriguing, we’re told Kanye has actually lost money since he married Bianca. In California, assets and debts are split equally, so on the surface, she could actually owe money.

Under California law, marital assets and debts are typically divided equally in the absence of a prenuptial agreement. Since Kanye has reportedly lost money during their marriage, Bianca could find herself in an unusual legal position where she might be responsible for a portion of his financial losses instead of receiving a payout.