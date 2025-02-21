Joeboy explains why people should not take every advice they're given

Nigerian singer Joeboy has shared a personal experience to illustrate why people should be cautious when taking advice.
In a recent interview, the singer recounted a moment when he requested input about a song he intended to release; sip, after which he was discouraged from releasing it because it wasn't what his fans were used to.
He narrated, "There was a time I called the person who does my ESP stuff and told him I wanted to change my song and he asked if I was sure and I said yes. I then played a couple of songs and they told me that it wasn't a club banger and not high tempo. They said 'are you sure this is where you wanna go? It's not a love song and you know that people love you for your love songs."
Despite the feedback he received at the time, Joeboy took a chance to release the song because he was ready to face whatever reception it got from his listeners. Thankfully, Sip was a hit both home and abroad, beyond what he had expected.
I decided to do it whether it works or not. It worked way beyond my expectations and sip is one of my biggest songs.
This is why you shouldn't take every advise because sometimes people only see it from their own perspective. Doesn't mean that they wish you bad but that's that's just how they see it. If you stand here you'd see 9 and if you stand there you'd see six. They may not be giving you bad advise, it would simply just be from their own understanding.