Joeboy explains why people should not take every advice they're given

Nigerian singer Joeboy has shared a personal experience to illustrate why people should be cautious when taking advice.

In a recent interview, the singer recounted a moment when he requested input about a song he intended to release; sip, after which he was discouraged from releasing it because it wasn't what his fans were used to.

He narrated, "There was a time I called the person who does my ESP stuff and told him I wanted to change my song and he asked if I was sure and I said yes. I then played a couple of songs and they told me that it wasn't a club banger and not high tempo. They said 'are you sure this is where you wanna go? It's not a love song and you know that people love you for your love songs."

Despite the feedback he received at the time, Joeboy took a chance to release the song because he was ready to face whatever reception it got from his listeners. Thankfully, Sip was a hit both home and abroad, beyond what he had expected.

I decided to do it whether it works or not. It worked way beyond my expectations and sip is one of my biggest songs.