It takes a village – Patience Ozokwo recalls balancing motherhood and acting

Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo has opened up about how she managed to juggle motherhood and her acting career, crediting the support of her family and community for making it possible.

Speaking on her journey during a recent interview on the Life Unscripted Podcast, she revealed that having children early allowed her to balance her responsibilities, especially after her husband lost his job. The family moved back to the village, where neighbours and relatives played a vital role in raising her children.

In the village, everyone is involved. Your neighbours know when you’re in and out, so my children grew up under the care of everybody. My father also had houses in Enugu, so at the end of shooting, I’d go back to my father’s house, and when the movie was done, I’d return home.

As her career took off, Ozokwo found herself working on multiple movie projects at a time, which helped stabilise her finances.

My father also had houses in Enugu and at the end of shooting, I'd go back to my father's house and when the movie is done I'd go back home. At some point I was doing multiple movies at a time and that's how money started coming in.

It wasn't so difficult because at the time, my husband was still alive. He was sick but he was alive, so people respected that he was there. So because I started having them early, shortly after they were already in the university.

Despite the challenges, she noted that her late husband was supportive and understood that acting was their primary source of income.

My husband also understood that that was where money was coming from. My brother and sisters in law really helped me