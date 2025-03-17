I'm disappointed - Regina Daniels' hubby, Ned Nwoko says Sen. Natasha's husband failed her

Nigerian politician and husband to Regina Daniels, Senator Ned Nwoko, has expressed his disappointment in the handling of the controversy surrounding Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, and Senate President Akpabio.
The senator took to X to share his views on the ongoing dispute, stating that her husband failed to de-escalate her sexual assault claims against the senate president before it became a public issue.
I was also deeply disappointed by the reaction of her husband. I had expected him to find a way to de-escalate the matter, to prevent it from becoming a full-blown crisis. When he sent me his statement and reaction, I told him exactly how I felt. If my wife were in such a situation, I would do everything possible to resolve the issue privately, to manage it in a way that does not cause further division.
He further noted that Natasha's husband had long been friends with the Senate President before their marriage and claimed that the issue could have been resolved without the intense public fallout.
It is even more surprising because her husband has been friends with the Senate President long before he married Natasha. This could have been settled without this level of unnecessary public drama.
He also debunked the notion that Natasha's suspension from the Senate was a case of 'gender-based suppression.'
It is disingenuous to claim that this is a case of gender-based suppression when the facts point to a different reality. The real danger is allowing the rules to be bent simply because a particular lawmaker chooses to play the victim card when confronted with the consequences of their actions.
This is not about suppressing opposition or silencing voices; it is about maintaining the dignity of the institution and ensuring that every member adheres to the same standards of conduct.
Daniels' husband also claimed that the Senate did not deliberate on any sexual harassment allegations against the Senate President, as the matter is currently before the courts, and the United Nations.
One thing that must be made clear is that the Senate did not deliberate on any sexual harassment allegations. That matter is before the courts, and the courts will decide. It is highly unlikely that she will win such a case, because the alleged incident supposedly happened over a year ago. She had multiple opportunities to report it to the Senate, the police, or any authority, yet she did not.
