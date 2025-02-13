IK Ogbonna laments over the influence of phones on relationships

Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna has shared his concerns about how mobile phones are negatively affecting human relationships and social interactions.
Taking to his Instagram story on February 12, 2025, Ogbonna highlighted the increasing trend of people being physically present but emotionally absent due to excessive phone usage.
He wrote, "We’ve normalised being present but absent. At hangouts, parties, and even in relationships person talks, the other scrolls. The second you pick up your phone, you leave the moment. Your mind is in two places, but your connection suffers. Friendships are fading. Relationships are dying. Work is losing focus. Choose connection over distraction. Drop the phone. Be present."
His post has sparked conversations online, with many agreeing that the digital age has made it harder for people to fully engage in face-to-face interactions. Others, however, argue that technology is an essential part of modern life and should not be entirely blamed for relationship struggles.
See reactions below:
I'm guilty of this. God abeg.
He is right....it's now an addiction for some people
But I usually talk about this and it looked like I was too clingy… so now if you carry your phone when I’m in the middle of a discussion with you, I will stop talking and immediately carry my own phone too. Na respect I get for you no be say my own phone no get trending matters inside too.
This is right, moments supposed to be spent together are spent on screen
I was just talking about this with someone recently 😂😂😂 and the funny thing is, I was the guilty one. And I casually just glanced round and realized that almost everyone there were focused on their phones 😂😂
If I drop phone how I go take see this message now ?
True talk.. but my generation will focus on his bald head not the wisdom coming from it…
Using your phone to tell us to drop our phones is the funniest thing about phones.