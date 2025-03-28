ICYMI: Regina Daniels expecting baby number 3 with husband Ned Nwoko

Nigerian senator Ned Nwoko has confirmed that he and his wife, Regina Daniels, are expecting their third child together. The announcement comes amid widespread speculation and rumours about their marriage.

Taking to Instagram on March 27, 2025, Nwoko dismissed the swirling rumours of a marital crisis, legal troubles, and alleged infidelity, making it clear that their relationship remains strong and unshaken.

He debunked the reports that the actress walked away from their marriage because he welcomed a child with another woman, stressing that there was no child born outside,

And Regina left? Oh, what a tale, When she’s right here, steady as hail. Wrapped in love, in laughter’s glow, Rocking our babies, watching them grow. Let’s Set the Record Straight ✅ Still standing, still thriving, unshaken, supreme. ✅ Two beautiful sons, love’s sweetest dream. ✅ No rumoured child outside, That ship never sailed, Let them retire that story, tired and stale.

In a shocking twist, the politician stated that the 'cherry on top' of it all is, through the chaos, he and Regina are expecting their third child.

And Here’s the Cherry on Top… Just when they thought they had their say, Baby number three is on the way! A new heartbeat, a love so grand, Another blessing in my hand.

Let them talk, let them guess, While we live, while we bless. For at the end, when curtains close, It’s us, my love, that victory knows.

In 2019, the two had their traditional wedding, which was attended by very close family and friends. Even the media were left out, as photos from the wedding only started trickling in days after.