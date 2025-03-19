ICYMI: Fubara suspension illegal - Actor Kenneth Okonkwo faces Tinubu

Popular Nigerian actor, lawyer and politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, has reacted to the state of emergency declaration in Rivers State.

The 56-year-old movie star, in a post on his Instagram page, stated that President Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State is illegal and unconstitutional.

Okonkwo pointed out that a state of emergency refers to the suspension of some fundamental rights of citizens for the government to restore order in a state of anarchy.

As such, it does not involve the removal of elected representatives of the people.

In his words, "The removal of the elected Governor and House of Assembly members of Rivers State for six months in Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State is illegal and unconstitutional.

"State of emergency, when declared, simply means the suspension of some fundamental rights of citizens to enable the government to restore order in a state of anarchy. It does not involve the removal of elected representatives of the people."

He further noted that former President Goodluck Jonathan's state of emergency declaration for the northeast states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa in 2013 did not include the removal of Governor Shettima and others from office.

"President Jonathan declared a state of emergency in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa in order to tackle the Bokoharam terrorists and did not remove Gov Shettima and others from office. Security of Nigeria is the exclusive reserve of the Federal Government, which controls all the security forces," he stressed.