ICYMI: 2baba maintains divorce stand, debunks IG account hack

Veteran Nigerian singer 2baba has come out to refute the post shared on his Instagram account, which stated that his page was hacked.

On the evening of January 26, 2025, the singer took to Instagram to post a video announcing that his initial post about their divorce was real.

"Hey, what's up, my people? Nobody hacked my account, na me yarn wetin I yarn. Thank you very much! Bless you." he said.

It all began with a social media post earlier that night where the singer announced that he and Annie were getting divorced after 13 years of marriage.

"Hello to my beautiful people of all federations. Well, this thing I have to say is short but also long...I and Annie Macaulay have been separated for a while now. and currently filed divorce."

"I would grant a press release soon to say my story..not because it is anyone's right to know about my personal life; but because i love my people and i need them to know my innocence or offense. Stay blessed my people. I love you all."

However, after the post gained traction online, it was promptly deleted, and the musician posted on his Instagram Story that his account had been hacked and efforts were ongoing to recover it.

"My Instagram account has been hacked; efforts are being carried out to take back control, #onelove!" 2Baba posted on his story. However, by the morning of January 27, 2025, all posts on the subject matter were deleted from 2baba's page.