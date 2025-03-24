I will never stop speaking against bad governance – Mr Macaroni

Popular Nigerian comedian and activist, Mr Macaroni, has reaffirmed his commitment to speaking out against bad governance and oppression in the country.
In a post made to X (formerly known as Twitter), the activist stressed that people should not hold other celebrities to the same standards he is held by.
I would never stop speaking up against the oppression of the people and against bad governance. That is what I have always stood against even before fame. But please do not hold other celebrities to the same standard especially when the people themselves are not accountable.
In another post, Mr Macaroni also criticised the Nigerian public for failing to hold politicians accountable, arguing that this culture of complacency enables corruption.
The reason why Nigerian Politicians are so corrupt and reprehensible is because they know that the people would never hold them accountable. Nigerians adapt to any situation. The politicians know this and continue to exploit it. We all must come together as one! Celebrity or not, irrespective of our tribal and religious sentiments. We must unite and hold our Leaders to account
See reactions to Mr Macaroni's post below:
How ?? How do you hold them accountable? A violent revolution like in France, that led to the execution of over 1000 elites? Protests, like EndSARS and EndBadGovernanceInNigeria, that led to the death of hundreds of Nigerians? Electoral consensus, like in 2023 that INEC and the judiciary subverted? Amendment of the constitution? Can you trust this Akpabio led Senate to change your baby’s nappies? How much more to confront something as serious as the constitution? How exactly should Nigerians hold the idiots to account?
'We all must come together as one' is one line I've been hearing since I was a teenager. As easy as it is to say, coming together as one is a task quite herculean. Nigeria isn't designed for the people to come together as one.
Instead of holding corrupt politicians accountable for depriving them of good living, they will rather sleep in churches to cast and bind an unseen enemy. Whereas the real enemies are those they vote into power every four years.
