I will never stop speaking against bad governance – Mr Macaroni

How ?? How do you hold them accountable? A violent revolution like in France, that led to the execution of over 1000 elites? Protests, like EndSARS and EndBadGovernanceInNigeria, that led to the death of hundreds of Nigerians? Electoral consensus, like in 2023 that INEC and the judiciary subverted? Amendment of the constitution? Can you trust this Akpabio led Senate to change your baby’s nappies? How much more to confront something as serious as the constitution? How exactly should Nigerians hold the idiots to account?