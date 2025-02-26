I dont know why Mohbad bought land in his son's name - Mohbad's father

Mr Aloba, the father of late Nigerian singer Mohbad, has caused a stir after expressing his displeasure with the fact that Mohbad bought plots of land in his son's name.
On February 26, 2025, a clip from Mr Aloba's TikTok live session made the rounds on social media where he openly questioned his late son's decision.
Mohbad had bought two plots of land at Elepe in Liam's name and I don't know why. As a father, I never bought anything and put Mohbad's name on it in my life, yet they bought the two plots of land in Liam's name.
His statement quickly fueled backlash on social media, with many users criticising him for seemingly prioritising personal interests over his late son's wishes. Many condemned Mr. Aloba’s reaction, interpreting it as a reflection of deep-seated entitlement among some African parents.
Some of us knew all along that it's about property, sad our attention was diverted, a men who was only complaining about his condition few minutes after his son was buried, showing the condition of his house, that boy lived among his enemies disguising as friends and family.
It will be coming out one by one. It will all be coming out. Who's name was he supposed to use? If he had used Wumi's name, you would have screamed she took his life, he used Laim and you said he is not your grandson. May God just have mercy. Amen
So is now a bad idea for a father to buy property with his own child’s name ??? Na wahoo oo, make this man rest abeg ooo, now we understand the properties is your problem, Shame on you
I said most Nigerian men suffer from cognitive dissonance, imagine a grown may angry that he never bought any property in his son’s name but his son did the opposite for his grandchild.Moh broke out of the cycle, changed the pattern and built a life for his son but paid with his life.
African parents with always seeing their children as retirement benefits.. This one has lost it.
The truth is coming out,the properties was the issue all along..a father buys properties in his name or the child’s name.it was mohbad’s choice,even if e buy am for tinubu name