I didn't know my father was rich, I thought I had a normal life - DJ Cuppy

Florence Otedola, known as DJ Cuppy, has spoken about how her view of her upbringing has changed over time.

The disc jockey and daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola said she did not always realize how different her life was from others.

Growing up, she never had to worry about basic needs, and her lifestyle seemed normal to her. But as she got older, she began to see that what she took for granted was something many people could only hope for.

Sharing her thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, “Growing up, I didn’t fully realize just how privileged I was. I never had to worry about anything. Thank God I see it now. What felt normal to me is something someone else is praying for. Gratitude changes everything.”

Her post has led to conversations online, with people sharing different views. Some appreciated her honesty and said it was good to recognize privilege, while others pointed out that many people struggle with daily needs.

Cuppy isn’t the only privileged Nigerian celebrity who was unaware of their social strata. Akin to Cuppy’s self-realisation is singer David Adeleke, otherwise known as Davido.

While OBO didn’t take as long as Cuppy to realise he was raised with a silver spoon, he didn't know his father was rich until he was 13 years old. He made this revelation in an interview with the American podcast Earn Your Leisure.

He said, “As much money that I have been seeing, all these rich this, rich that. My dad is very disciplined.

“I ain’t know we had money till I was 13. My dad was a billionaire driving a Honda Accord. Let me tell you how I knew he was lit. So, there was an explosion and a lot of houses got destroyed including our first house that we have been since when I was a kid.

"When that happened, we had to leave that day because the house got so f*cked up.

“So, my mum was like, David, we are leaving, we are going to the new house. I was like, ahnn! New house? He [my dad] has been building the house in another part of the town since, but I didn’t even know.