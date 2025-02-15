This is my last Valentine unmarried, DJ Cuppy says; prays for husband

Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, has offered a heartfelt prayer that this year's Valentine’s Day will be the last she celebrates as an unmarried woman.

Cuppy shared the prayer via her X handle as she wished herself a happy Valentine’s Day.

She wrote, “Happy #ValentinesDay to me! Manifesting that this is my last one unmarried. Lord, do your thing!”

The 32-year-old billionaire heiress has had a rollercoaster love life. She’s been romantically involved with notable figures, including former Super Eagles striker Victor Anichebe, but their relationship ended in 2017 due to long-distance struggles.

She later dated music executive Asa Asika, but their romance hit the wall around 2020. In 2022, she got engaged to British boxer Ryan Taylor, and the couple often shared affectionate moments online. However, by 2023, rumours of a split started circulating, and she later confirmed she was single again.

DJ Cuppy, born on November 11, 1992, has had a successful disc jockey career. In 2014, she was the resident DJ at the MTV Africa Music Awards in Durban.

She has since played at such high-profile events as the Tatler and Christie’s Art Ball in London and the Financial Times Business of Luxury Summit in Mexico City.

In July 2014, she released House of Cuppy as her first compilation mix in London and Lagos, before launching it in New York on 2 September 2014. With House of Cuppy, she produced EDM-esque remixes of songs by leading afropop artists.