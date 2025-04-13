I didn’t have sex on Big Brother Africa - Beverly Osu opens up

Nollywood actress and former Big Brother Africa housemate Beverly Osu has opened up about the controversial sex scandal involving her and South African dance teacher Angelo Collins during the 2013 edition of the show.

She clarified that, contrary to popular opinion, she never had sex with Angelo on the show. However, she admitted that she was madly in love with him and that they were in a relationship.

Beverly said all these in a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo on his WithChude podcast.

Speaking after the show about the scandal's impact on her, Beverly admitted that it had a major impact on her in the early stages of her career.

She added that all the problems she’s faced in her life have resulted from love.

Beverly lamented that while she took a lot of positives with her from her time on the show, she is peeved that viewers remained fixated only on what transpired between her and Angelo.

She said, “I was madly in love with Angelo and got too comfortable around him, which led to the rumours.

“I have people that love me for who I am. And the highlight of it is that, I didn’t do it [have sex on reality show]. I was 20… I brought out so many things from Big Brother, other than that [my relationship with Angelo].

“I was so irritated because that was the only thing viewers picked because I was in love. Literally, it was love. All my problems in life come from love.