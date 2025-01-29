I am a hardcore traditionalist - Actor Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor and minister Yul Edochie has made a bold statement about his spiritual beliefs, declaring himself a "hardcore traditionalist."
The controversial actor made the declaration in an Instagram post on January 29, 2025, asserting that he would never abandon his traditions as others have.
Because of fear of what people will say, Africans are running away from their powerful African religion, and their originality. Abomination!!! I will NEVER abandon the ways of my forefathers. It is built on truth, transparency, and fairness. I’m a Hardcore Traditionalist. ISI MMILI JI OFOR. EZEDIKE 1. ALUSI NA EJE UKA. OKALA MMADU OKALA MMUO.THE KING OF WARRIORS.
His post immediately sparked reactions and comments from Instagram users who reminded him about his decision to become a gospel minister in 2024.
Only u actor, politician,pastor, native doctor, real estate owner afar relax ooo 😂
I taught you said you were called by God to become a MAN OF GOD yul
From Pastor to hardcore traditionalist
Fear of what people will say has kept almost everybody in Africa bondage. Everybody is afraid of what everybody will say
I thought claim you be pastor d other day and u said God called u, Nawa
