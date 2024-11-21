Falz opens up about his worst first-date experience

Nigerian rapper Falz has opened up about a humorous yet awkward experience from one of his first dates.

During a recent sit-down with British media personality Madame Joyce on the Cocktails and Takeaways podcast, Falz recalled an experience where his date asked him to order takeout packs of food for her family members back home.

He explained, "I haven't had too many date experiences but the worst probably was this girl asking to buy stuff for her family at home, so I wasn't sure how to feel. This was in Nigeria and I didn't know whether to feel bad or not. She wanted me to buy takeaway for them, like to buy for each person... So different portions for the members of the family, takeaway for them. I didn't even know whether to feel bad, because it was like, I came here on a date with you, not the whole family."

Falz admitted that the request was very strange but he considered the possibility that her family needed the food, "I then sat and thought, What if they're hungry? We were at a proper restaurant."

"I feel like there are things that, when it comes to dates, there are things that the person would say directly or indirectly that would make you know whether you want to continue talking to them or not," he added.