Falz fumes over suspension of Rivers State governor

Nigerian rapper and activist Falz has reacted to President Tinubu's decision to suspend the governor of Rivers State and declare a state of emergency in the state.

The rapper addressed the situation on X on March 18, 2025, stressing that the decision was unconstitutional.

Rivers State, there is ABSOLUTELY NO LAW that allows a president to SUSPEND a governor. A governor is elected into office and may only be removed by impeachment. Also, is Rivers state at war? Is there “actual breakdown of public order”? Is there a threat to the existence of the federation?

He also cited the constitution, listing the conditions in which a state of emergency is to be declared

The President shall have power to issue a Proclamation of a state of emergency only when - (a) the Federation is at war; (b) the Federation is in imminent danger of invasion or involvement in a state of war; (c) there is actual breakdown of public order and public safety in the Federation or any part thereof to such extent as to require extraordinary measures to restore peace and security.

He also responded to an X user who asked, "Can the president suspend the governor of a state?" saying, "Simple answer is NO."

In a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, March 18, Tinubu announced the six-month suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly. He then declared a state of emergency in the state following the prolonged political crisis that has engulfed the state.

Citing Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, Tinubu stated that the decision was necessary to restore order and prevent further escalation of the crisis.