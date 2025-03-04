Enioluwa criticises comments comparing Funke Akindele to Taraji P. Henson

Nigerian content creator and actor has sparked social media discourse after calling out the recurring comparisons between actress Funke Akindele and Hollywood star Taraji P. Henson.

In a viral post on X, he expressed displeasure at the constant likening of Akindele to her American counterpart, saying, "I really don’t like seeing comments calling Aunty Funke the 'Nigerian version of Taraji P. Henson.'"

"As much as I love Taraji and admire her work, I don’t understand the constant need to compare our icons to Western figures. Funke Akindele is The Funke Akindele—an unstoppable box office record breaker. She’s not a version of anyone but herself," he added.

His post sparked conversations about how African talents are often measured against Western figures rather than being celebrated for their unique achievements.

A user responded, "I think it’s cuz they look alike. They’re not on the same path so it wouldn’t make sense."

However, Enioluwa went further, saying, "Fair, but there’s a deeper layer to it—where we often view our own as lesser, especially in entertainment space. No one ever calls Taraji the American version of Funke Akindele," he responded

See reactions below

The look alike oo. They look so much alike!!!

Actually! the thing is they look alike and they both have same energy and Same charisma,when actualising the script! Funke Akindele no dey gree Taraji P. Henson no dey gree too There's nothing bad comparing them cuz they are both in same field!!

Is it only me? This is my first time of seeing such comparison. Omo! Na you dey compare them