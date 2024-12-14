Inside Entertainment Week Lagos Day 3: Yhemo Lee, Enioluwa, Hauwa Lawal, Korty EO and more break down the art of content creation

Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) returned for another year, shining a spotlight on Nigeria's creative economy and the voices shaping the industry. Designed as a platform to celebrate and inspire creatives, EWL fosters engaging discussions, showcases bold ideas, and amplifies the stories of innovators in entertainment, media, and the arts. The third day of Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) shined a spotlight on the rapidly evolving content creation industry, with a panel featuring Korty EO (Filmmaker/YouTuber), Enioluwa Adeoluwa (Digital Creator/Filmmaker), Hauwa Lawal (Content Creator/Screenwriter), Yhemo Lee (Actor/Nightlife Enthusiast), Hawa Magaji (TV/Event Host), and Kanyinsola Aroyewun (Director of Marketing Communications and Content Growth, Pulse Africa). Together, they delivered exactly what the audience came for—bold truths, practical advice, and some laugh-out-loud moments.



As Nigeria’s creative economy continues to gain global recognition, the panel took a look into the factors fueling its explosive growth. Korty EO set the tone with a call for authenticity: “Longevity depends on being true to your story. Trends come and go, but your unique perspective keeps you relevant.” Hauwa Lawal echoed this, urging creators to find inspiration in everyday life without overexposing themselves: “Great stories are everywhere—start by observing the world around you.”



Yhemo Lee, reflecting on his journey, emphasized originality and relatability in content creation: "You need to understand that people are watching, and social media has a wide reach. I started off in 2016 on IG as a funny guy, and suddenly, other funny content creators emerged. You won’t be the only one doing something forever—new people will always come. Carve a niche for yourself and know what works best for you."

The conversation shifted to monetization and strategic growth. Korty advised creators to focus on personal branding as a magnet for collaborations: “Strategically position yourself; brands will come to you when your identity is clear.” Enioluwa shared practical insights on scaling: “Content creation is expensive, so it shouldn’t be your main hustle at first. Be consistent and know when to build a team to grow.” On collaborations, Kanyinsola Aroyewun emphasized the importance of reputation: “Your history matters when brands approach you.” Yhemo Lee underscored authenticity, advising creators to align brand partnerships with their values: “Be truthful to yourself, and the right brands will come.” Korty suggested integrating favorite brands organically into content to attract future opportunities.



The panelists also reflected on lessons they’d share with their younger selves. Korty encouraged creators to push through fear: “Fear is just a feeling—do it afraid.” Hauwa reminded the audience to stay grounded: “Step into your light. Not everyone will like your work, and that’s okay.” Enioluwa offered reassurance: “Life gets better. Believe in yourself and keep going.”

Yhemo Lee shared advice on managing success: “At some point, you’ll need management. Stay grounded, but also think about becoming an ambassador for your own brand. Use every opportunity, even criticism, as fuel to grow your audience and craft.” Kanyinsola urged creators to take initiative: “Never be afraid to reach out. My career started because I did, and now I lead over 80 people across Africa.”

