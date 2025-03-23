Dupe Jaiyesimi's sister reveals actress' dark past after childless at 60 claim

Veteran Nollywood actress Dupe Jaiyesimi went viral this weekend after opening up about being childless at age 60. Her sister, Tope Jayesimi, called her out.

Recall that the actress, during an appearance on a podcast, shared her experience about her failed marriage, being childless, and how she retains the belief that she can still have a child despite her age.

However, reacting to some of the actress's claims during her interview, Tope Jayesimi suggested that her elder sister was not entirely honest.

In a video making the rounds on social media, Tope faulted the actress for saying the children she trained and raised never showed up for her when they came of age, despite knowing she’s childless.

Responding to this, Tope asked the actress how she raised them when they were all young and living together in their grandma’s house in Ibadan.

According to the younger Jayesimi, Dupe never saw her and the rest of her siblings as her relatives or her children; instead, she mistreated them, thinking they would never amount to anything.

She said, “How did you raise us? We baba’s children that also makes you bear the Jaiyesimi name. How did you take care of us then? You know that till now that you’re speaking on this program, you never saw us as your relatives, never saw us as your siblings or as your children.

"If you saw us as your children and counted us as your siblings, this is me Tope talking on behalf of everybody, that you saw me Tope, Adeoluwa, Biodun, Esther, that you saw us as your siblings or your children, you won’t come to social media to say all these things you said. But one thing I always say is there are always repercussions for actions.

"That they brought us to you to care for us and you thought you could maltreat us because you thought we would never amount to anything. Can you see the result? You thought we would be nobodies.”

Tope furthermore said the actress treated the younger ones as her maids, making them wash her period-stained underwear.

She said, “Can you remember that time at home, I would be the one to wash your menses pants, when you want to eat, we behave like your househelps in the house where we all lived together, that almost every month when you go for shows, whenever you come back, fear would grip us.

"You have forgotten how you raised us. When our father died, what did you do to us? How did you raise us? We are now people today.”

Tope also accused the actress of cheating her siblings of their late father’s inheritance, accusing her of selling the hectares of land he left behind to see them through school and keeping the proceeds for herself.

“Please help us ask her, our father’s land that was meant to be used to train us to school, please what happened to the land after relatives took her to the police that time? She sold the hectares of land, this same Aunty Dupe sold everything.

"All our late father’s entitlements as a professor in Ajayi Crowther University, she was the one who collected everything. You have brought this matter to the public, a lot is on ground,” Tope said.

Recall that the actress, during an appearance on a podcast, shared her experience about her failed marriage, being childless, and how she retains the belief that she can still have a child despite her age.

However, reacting to some of the actress's claims during her interview, Tope Jayesimi suggested that her elder sister was not entirely honest.

In a video making the rounds on social media, Tope faulted the actress for saying the children she trained and raised never showed up for her when they came of age, despite knowing she’s childless.

Responding to this, Tope asked the actress how she raised them when they were all young and living together in their grandma’s house in Ibadan.

According to the younger Jayesimi, Dupe never saw her and the rest of her siblings as her relatives or her children; instead, she mistreated them, thinking they would never amount to anything.

She said, “How did you raise us? We baba’s children that also makes you bear the Jaiyesimi name. How did you take care of us then? You know that till now that you’re speaking on this program, you never saw us as your relatives, never saw us as your siblings or as your children.

"If you saw us as your children and counted us as your siblings, this is me Tope talking on behalf of everybody, that you saw me Tope, Adeoluwa, Biodun, Esther, that you saw us as your siblings or your children, you won’t come to social media to say all these things you said. But one thing I always say is there are always repercussions for actions.

"That they brought us to you to care for us and you thought you could maltreat us because you thought we would never amount to anything. Can you see the result? You thought we would be nobodies.”

Tope furthermore said the actress treated the younger ones as her maids, making them wash her period-stained underwear.

She said, “Can you remember that time at home, I would be the one to wash your menses pants, when you want to eat, we behave like your househelps in the house where we all lived together, that almost every month when you go for shows, whenever you come back, fear would grip us.

ALSO READ: Meet these talented Nollywood Child actors

"You have forgotten how you raised us. When our father died, what did you do to us? How did you raise us? We are now people today.”

Tope also accused the actress of cheating her siblings of their late father’s inheritance, accusing her of selling the hectares of land he left behind to see them through school and keeping the proceeds for herself.

“Please help us ask her, our father’s land that was meant to be used to train us to school, please what happened to the land after relatives took her to the police that time? She sold the hectares of land; this same Aunty Dupe sold everything.