Charly Boy reacts as Senator Natasha reports Akpabio to UN amid suspension

Veteran entertainer and activist Charly Boy has weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding Senate President Godswill Akpabio, following Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s decision to report him to the United Nations over alleged sexual harassment.

Taking to Instagram on March 12, 2025, Charly Boy expressed his frustration over the state of Nigeria’s leadership, criticising the political class and calling out those in power.

He wrote, "From the Presidency, the Supreme Court justices, the Law enforcement agencies to the house of rep members and Horny Senators, my people, Nigeria don scarter scarter. Reminds me of my song "1990"

Referencing the ongoing issue between Senator Natasha and the senate president, the activist slammed the men of the National Assembly, tagging them 'deplorable' and 'undistinguished.'

The National Assembly has the highest numbers of anyhow men without value or shame if u like, very randy dogs, deplorable and undistinguished. We can all see what's playing out with the Senate Presidents sex scandal, an act that has followed him around as a politician. Now, we are witnessing how victims are punished and the guilty flexing all over the place.

Nonsense.My people, globally na for Nigeria wey real criminals are in power. Congregation of crooks, drug peddlers and sex predators are in charge of Nigeria. Dia fathers.

The controversy surrounding Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan escalated after the Senate suspended her on allegations of "unparliamentary conduct." Many believe this move is politically motivated and tied to her accusations against Senate President Akpabio.

Natasha’s suspension came shortly after she publicly accused Akpabio of sexual harassment, a claim that has sent shockwaves across Nigeria. Rather than addressing her allegations, the Senate swiftly took disciplinary action against her, fuelling suspicions of a cover-up. However, Natasha did not back down; she took her complaints to the United Nations on March 11, 2025.

