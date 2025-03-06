BREAKING: ECOWAS female lawmakers back Natasha amidst suspension from Senate

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Female Parliamentary Association (ECOFEPA) has thrown its weight behind Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan following allegations of sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Speaking at ECOFEPA’s 1st extraordinary session of 2025 in Lagos, the association’s leader, Hon. Veronica Kadie Sesay, reaffirmed the group’s solidarity with Akpoti-Uduaghan, emphasising the need to stand by fellow women in difficult times.

“She’s a woman. Whether good or bad, we have to correct it. If it is bad, they will advise. But for now, as a woman, there is no way we cannot support our colleague,” Sesay stated in an interview with Pulse Nigeria.

Sesay’s statement underscores ECOFEPA’s commitment to advocating for female empowerment and justice, especially within political and governance spaces.

Her comments suggest that while the association is open to a fair review of the allegations, their priority remains to support women facing harassment or victimisation.

The controversy surrounding Akpoti-Uduaghan and Akpabio has generated intense discussions on gender rights and power dynamics within Nigeria’s political sphere.

Women's rights groups have called for an independent investigation, urging transparency in handling the claims.

Observers say ECOFEPA’s stance could increase pressure on the Senate leadership to address the allegations thoroughly.

With growing attention on the issue, stakeholders within ECOWAS and beyond will be monitoring how Nigerian authorities respond.

Background of Natasha-Akpabio Sexual Harassment Saga

The allegations of sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio emerged after Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan reportedly accused him of inappropriate advances during a plenary session.

Akpabio, who has had a series of controversies with women, openly denied the allegation at a recent plenary. Senator Natasha on the other hand was ordered to face a disciplinary committee for her actions in the red chamber.

The female lawmaker, in turn, submitted a formal petition against Akpabio, which the Senate committee in charge of it tossed out.

Senator Natasha suspended

Earlier on Thursday, March 6, the female lawmaker was handed a lengthy six-month suspension from the Senate.

Following an investigation, the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct recommended that Senator Natasha be suspended for six months with immediate effect.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Neda Imaseun, disclosed its recommendations during Thursday's plenary session.