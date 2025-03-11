VIDEO: Trouble looms for Akpabio as Natasha takes sexual harassment case to UN

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has taken her battle against Senate President Godswill Akpabio to the United Nations, alleging sexual harassment and political victimisation.

Speaking at the Women in Parliament session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Meeting in New York on Tuesday, the Kogi Central lawmaker broke down in tears as she narrated her ordeal.

“I came with a heavy heart from Nigeria. I am not here to bring shame to my country but to seek help for the women in Nigeria,” she told the international gathering.

Natasha was recently suspended for six months by the Nigerian Senate over alleged misconduct.

However, she claims the suspension is illegal and a direct consequence of her petition against Akpabio.

“I was silenced and suspended because I submitted a petition of sexual harassment against the President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio,” she stated.

According to Natasha, the suspension came with severe restrictions, including the withdrawal of her security detail, official vehicles, and salary.

She was also barred from identifying as a senator or appearing at the National Assembly for six months.

“I have nowhere else to turn but here. This is a clear case of political victimisation,” she added, calling for intervention.

Her claims have intensified the controversy surrounding the Nigerian Senate, putting pressure on Akpabio to respond.