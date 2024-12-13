BBNaija's Tacha confirms she has relocated to the UK

Popular BBNaija star Tacha has opened up about the reasons behind her choice to permanently relocate to the UK from Nigeria.

The reality TV star recently appeared as a guest on the latest episode of Madame Joyce's podcast where she confirmed that she had moved to the UK.

She explained, "With me being in the UK I am representing Nigeria, I've already conquered the whole of the Nigerian market. Relocating to the UK doesn't mean that I won't take Naija deals. If the money is good ,fine, why not?"

Tacha opened up about the challenges of working in the Nigerian market and her aspirations in the UK.

She noted an instance where she was underpaid for an influencing gig she was involved in, noting that situations like that happen often in Nigeria.

"With the influencing scene in Naija, it looks so beautiful but behind the scenes it's not as beautiful because the money is shit. Imagine someone wanting to pay you six million which is About 3 thousand dollars for six months, and they want you to influence and post two videos a month. These videos need to be created o!" Tacha explained.

She expressed dissatisfaction with the economic realities of Nigeria, sressing that while the influencer market in Nigeria appears thriving on the surface, the compensation often falls short.

"After I left the BBNaija in 2019 and I started getting gigs and the money was the same as what I just mentioned and it made sense then, at least we could book a plane ticket with it. But right now, 3k dollars is nothing," she explained.