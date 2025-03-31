BBNaija’s Tacha calls out Nigerians in the UK for ignoring her

Reality TV star and influencer Tacha has expressed her disappointment over the way Nigerians in the UK treated her during a recent outing.
In a video shared online, the former Big Brother Naija housemate revealed that despite running into several Nigerians, many of them chose not to acknowledge her presence. Instead, they pulled out their phones to record her rather than saying hello.
You guys won't believe the number of Nigerians I saw today, which is great, but the crazy part is that they would see you and not say hi to you. So it's like you see me and you're not saying hi.
She recounted how the locals acknowledged her presence and said hello, as opposed to her fellow Nigerians who snubbed her.
I can't count how many white people who saw me and gave me compliments said I looked beautiful. Including a high school kid and an old man. I can't even start to list the people who said I looked good but the crazy thing is the Nigerians. They saw me and what came into their heads to do was to pick their phones up to record me.
She went on to warn people against picking up their phones to record her if they're not going to say hello.
Let me sound this warning clearly: if you see me on the road and don't say hi to me I don't need it, I won't say hi either. But when you see me on the road, don't bring your phone out to record me.
