Ayra Starr faces being 'cancelled' for promoting new Naira Marley song

Nigerian popstar Ayra Starr has found herself in hot water after posting a video promoting a song belonging to 'cancelled' singer Naira Marley and then deleting the video after being criticised.
The video has sparked reactions from thousands of social media users, quickly making her a trending topic on Twitter. Naira Marley himself has been on the wrong side of social media following the death of his former signee Mohbad in 2023, under mysterious circumstances. After Mohbad's death, it was alleged that Marley had bullied and cyberstalked the late singer, which did not sit well with Nigerians. Since then, his engagement has drastically reduced.
See reactions to Ayra Starr's below:
I’m so disappointed in Ayra Starr for listening and promoting Naira Marley’s song. We need to cancel her!
I’m so disappointed in Ayra starr for vibing to that Naira Marley latest song And am unfollowing her everywhere and stop listening to her music Rubbish Cause You people didn’t have mercy when Bloody Civilian took pictures with Very Dark Man and Odumodu. Rest on mohbad
Disappointing! I would rather eat glass then play Naira Marley’s songs.
Imagine If Don Jazzy treats Ayra Starr the same way Naira Marley treated Mohbad
It’s just the lyric 🙄 we no really care about the artist
Dancing to NM song is diabolical
You are cancelled, I hate nonsense
The lyrics sef is R*bbish… its the beat 😩 The beat will just be confusing someone 😢😂
Ayra Starr hasn’t posted video of her vibing to her fellow female artist music. Teni dropped “Money” she didn’t vibe to it, na Naira Marley song she Dey vibe to.