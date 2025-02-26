Always verify - Kate Henshaw on donating to online medical fundraisers

The tweet read, "This is such a terrible thing to do. No one knows who sincerely needs help here. You remember the lady that we raised funds sometime ago that had cancer on the hand or so. She did a very sob video and everyone felt touched. We raised funds for her and people were sending in screenshots. I asked her how much had she received and she said I was disturbing her and stopped replying dms. I had to take down the tweet. It appeared that was a scam too. It’s such a terrible thing to do."