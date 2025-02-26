Always verify - Kate Henshaw on donating to online medical fundraisers

Veteran Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has advised the public to be cautious when donating to medical fundraisers online.
The actress made her stance known on X in response to a resurfaced tweet about a fraudulent medical fundraiser. The post narrated how a woman, who had shared an emotional video seeking help for cancer treatment, suddenly became unresponsive after receiving donations.
The tweet read, "This is such a terrible thing to do. No one knows who sincerely needs help here. You remember the lady that we raised funds sometime ago that had cancer on the hand or so. She did a very sob video and everyone felt touched. We raised funds for her and people were sending in screenshots. I asked her how much had she received and she said I was disturbing her and stopped replying dms. I had to take down the tweet. It appeared that was a scam too. It’s such a terrible thing to do."
Reacting to the post, Henshaw strongly advised people to go the extra mile in confirming medical cases before donating, suggesting that physical visits to hospitals could help prevent falling for the scams.
When it comes to medical issues, pls verify. If you can, visit the hospital unannounced, especially to see things for yourself. The heart of man is wicked!! Imagine saying you are disturbing her. Sick!!
Another comment read, "Can’t even believe a human being is faking illness to scam people. Some people are criminally minded."
"When sickness come now she go talk say na village people," Henshaw responded