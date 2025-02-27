Actress Lolo cries out over harassment by police officials

Nollywood actress and media personality Lolo has accused police officers of harassment after a tense encounter in Lagos.

The actress, who took to Instagram Live on February 26, 2025, to document the ordeal, claimed she was unfairly stopped and had her car keys confiscated by law enforcement officials.

In an interview with News Central, Lolo recounted the distressing experience, alleging that she was wrongfully accused of damaging a government official’s vehicle.

"I was edged out of the road by the cars in the convoy, and before I knew what was happening, the RRR and police officers stopped my car, claiming that I scratched a government official's car. Meanwhile, they were the ones who scratched mine. Three of them came out, took my car keys, and then ordered me to enter their car," she said.

"It was a very harrowing experience, and I'm still shaking from the encounter. I was the one who made the video and went live on Instagram so that I could get everything in real-time. I knew that as long as they were on my feed, everyone would see the identities of the officers harassing me," Lolo explained.

The viral video has since sparked outrage on social media, with many Nigerians calling for accountability from the police and law enforcement agencies.

When will Nigerian police rise above this? It's only in Nigeria that police leave to protect citizens but politicians. God have mercy.

Ur brave hope ur ok now… plp we need to raise awareness Nigerians are used to just passing by n not stopping to help when situations like this arises! What are we turning humanity into fcs?