Is SARS back? Nigeria Police reacts to return controversial force unit

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed claims that the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has been revived under a new identity.

Force Public Relations Officer Olumuyiwa Adejobi clarified on Monday that the tactical squads being formed by state commands are distinct from SARS and are not a rebranded version of the controversial unit.

“The Special Anti-Robbery Squad, which was disbanded on October 11, 2020, remains dissolved,” Adejobi affirmed.

He explained that each state’s tactical squad operates under unique guidelines, uniforms, and is directly accountable to the respective Commissioners of Police (CPs).

The clarification comes amid growing concerns on social media, where rumours suggested a covert return of SARS.

The unit was scrapped in 2020 following nationwide #EndSARS protests against police brutality.

IGP to address complaints against tactical squads amid rising concerns

Adejobi also revealed that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, will address concerns regarding alleged misconduct by officers in the new tactical units.

“The IGP has a meeting with the CPs and above today, Monday, and this will be included on his agenda,” he stated. “The CPs are to control their activities, and we hope this will be addressed once and for all.”

He reassured the public that disciplinary measures are in place to address any infractions.

“The IGP has empowered the CPs and AIGs to take up complaints and act appropriately. If it warrants dismissal, they have been empowered to carry on, in line with our laid-down procedures.”