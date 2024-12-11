Actor Jamie Foxx reveals stroke as reason for 2023 hospitalisation

One year after his sudden hospitalisation that had his fans and family worried, American singer and actor Jamie Foxx has revealed that he had a brain bleed which eventually led to a stroke.

He revealed this on his newly released Netflix Special titled What Had Happened Was..., stating that it all started with a really bad headache. The actor narrated how one day he had "asked for an aspirin" and blacked out before he could take it.

“April 11, I was having a bad headache and I asked my boy for an aspirin. And I realized quickly that when you’re in a medical emergency, your boys don’t know what the f**k to do,” Before I could get the aspirin I went out,” he said. “I don’t remember 20 days.”

Foxx said after he was rushed to the hospital, he was initially sent back home by medics after being given a cortisone injection. His sister then came over to see him and felt that he wasn't himself so she took him to Piedmont Hospital.

He then recalled the moment the doctor told his family that he was having a brain bleed that had led to a stroke, adding, "If I don't go in his head right now, we're going to lose him." However, after going into his head, the doctors couldn't locate the origin of the brain bleed