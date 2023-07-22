I've been through hell and back - Jamie Foxx speaks out after hospitalisation

This is the first time the actor is speaking on the hospitalisation since it occurred in April 2022. He had posted a photo to his Instagram after being discharged and many worried fans sought for an update on his health.

Following that, he posted a three-minute video to his verified Instagram page narrating the ordeal and expressing his gratitude to everyone for their prayers and support.

He said, “First of all, I wanna say thank you to everybody that’s prayed, man, and sent me messages, I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back.”

Going on, the Oscar-winning actor explained the reasons for his silence since being discharged from the hospital for an undisclosed ailment. Comically, he noted that he wanted to be known for his goofy side as well as his achievements, not his sickness.

In his words, "I went through something I never ever thought I would go through, I know a lot of people were waiting on me for updates but, to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show, I didn't want you to see me with tubes coming out of me."

Foxx also thanked his family members for keeping his ailment and hospitalisation discreet and protecting him while he was under.

When the news of his critical condition broke, people took to the internet with assumptions about his ailment. The singer debunked the rumours that he was blind, or paralysed in his video.