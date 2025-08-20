We are not one of the OGs! - GinjaBet launches to ginja Nigerian market with fire, unveils Blaqbonez as first-ever ambassador

Betting platform GinjaBet has officially launched operations in Nigeria and unveiled popular rapper Blaqbonez as its first-ever brand ambassador.

The event, held at the Admiralty Event Centre on Saturday, signalled the beginning of Ginjabet’s ambitious journey to disrupt the Nigerian gaming market with its vibrant new campaign titled “Ginja Unleashed.”

The launch event was energised by a keynote speech from GinjaBet CEO Joe Richa, who traced the company’s evolution from a startup challenger to a serious contender in the fast-growing market.

Emphasising innovation, transparency, and customer trust, Richa stressed GinjaBet’s commitment to delivering a fresh and exciting experience to Nigerians.

After nine months of intensive preparation, it described this launch phase as the first step in unleashing new energy, what the brand calls “FIRE”, into Nigeria's betting scene.

GinjaBet is about fun, rewards, and building a community. It is here to bring new vibes and bright energy to the market.

Ginjabet first ambassador, Blaqbonez

CEO Joe Richa echoed this sentiment, sharing the inspiration behind the brand’s Nigerian debut.

GinjaBet is the energy, the excitement. It’s the feel, trend, and spirit of the game, he said. We want everyone to experience the Ginja vibe and feel the power of this brand.

Blaqbonez flanked by GinjaBet's marketing lead George (left) and CEO, Joe Richa

Marketing Manager George Mbam added with confidence that the company isn’t just entering the market to blend in but to “change the game.”

We are not one of the OGs. We are not one of the regulars. We are the brand for the young, the vibrant and we really, really want to change this game.

GinjaBet CEO, Joe Richa during his speech

Regulators from the Lagos State Lottery Board and the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (ANB) were present, highlighting Ginjabet’s focus on sustainability and compliance as it seeks to embed itself as a trustworthy player in the sector.