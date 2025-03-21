Unilever Nigeria Drives Action for Gender Inclusion and Empowerment on International Women’s Day 2025

As part of efforts to drive workplace inclusion, Unilever Nigeria hosted the 2025 International Women’s Day celebration on both of its sites (Oregun & Agbara).

The event brought together professionals and advocates to discuss the importance of diverse and inclusive leadership. It reinforced Unilever Nigeria's commitment to fostering a culture where women thrive and contribute meaningfully across all sectors.

L-R: Nigerian Producer and Co-Founder, Inkblot Productions, Zulumoke Oyibo; National Finance Director, Unilever Nigeria, Folake Ogundipe; Managing Director, Unilever, Tobi Adeniyi; Group Chief Finance Officer, Access Bank Plc., Ibukun Oyejide; and Singer and Songwriter, Actor, Waje Iruobe; at the Unilever Nigeria International Women's Day celebration event held at the Unilever Head Office in Lagos

Welcoming the women to the celebration, the Managing Director of Unilever Nigeria, Tobi Adeniyi, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to championing gender equality and creating an inclusive workplace. He stated,

At Unilever, we walk the talk when it comes to inclusion and equity. There is no doubt that having women in leadership and key roles leads to a healthier and more productive workplace, therefore I am committed to taking necessary action that helps our organization continually shape an ecosystem where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

During the panel discussion themed "Accelerating Action Through Empowering Experiences,” the National Finance Director of Unilever Nigeria, Folake Ogundipe, emphasised the need for businesses to actively champion diversity and inclusion and applauded Unilever’s dedication to policies that ensure equal opportunities and actions.

In her contribution, Ibukun Oyejide, Group CFO of Access Bank PLC, underscored the importance of financial independence and leadership development for women. She encouraged women to be proactive and daring in pursuing leadership opportunities, whilst never doubting their abilities and drawing inspiration and strength from deep rooted values and a sense of purpose.

Speaking on the significance of storytelling in shaping narratives around gender inclusion, Nigerian producer and co-founder of Inkblot Productions, Zulumoke Oyibo, stressed the role of media in amplifying women’s voices. "Representation matters. The more we see diverse women in leadership, the more we normalize inclusion and inspire the next generation of women leaders," she noted.

Adding a creative perspective, singer, songwriter, and actor, Waje Iruobe, shared her experience as a woman in the entertainment industry. She called for intentional support systems that enable women to excel across industries, stating that empowerment comes from creating opportunities to support each other.

The panel concluded with a call to action, urging organizations to accelerate efforts in promoting gender equity through mentorship, policymaking, and an inclusive work environment. Following the insightful panel discussion, attendees engaged in a relaxing and interactive sip and paint session.

As part of its continuous commitment to inclusion, Unilever Nigeria has implemented progressive policies such as menstrual health leave,16 weeks of maternity leave, and on-site dedicated lactation and childcare facilities for nursing mothers.

