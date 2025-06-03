As the countdown to Eid al-Adha begins, Nigeria’s ram markets are turning into high-stakes auction floors, where buyers clutch their wallets nervously and sellers defend their price tags like economists at a currency summit.

What was once a religious tradition has become a delicate economic calculation, as Pulse Nigeria discovered during an exclusive market sweep across major Nigerian cities, including Lagos and Kano.

In a season when rams are expected to gallop out of pens and into prayer grounds, their prices are instead leaping beyond expectations, some fetching up to ₦1.2 million.

But is it the ram that’s expensive, or the naira that’s simply crawling?

With a cocktail of currency stagnation, dwindling imports from neighbouring countries, and shifting supply chains, what we're witnessing isn’t a festive market, but rather a real-time reflection of Nigeria’s rural inflation dynamics and cross-border trade pressures.

Pulse Nigeria cuts through the noise with ground-level insights from traders navigating this turbulent livestock economy to extract the most competitive prices per location.

Where to Buy Rams At Lower Prices In Nigeria

A ram with 4 horns is seen days away from Eid al-Adha at Kofar Kudu Ram market in Kano, Nigeria. [Getty Images]

Following our surveys of some markets in these cities, Pulse Nigeria found variations in ram pricing, largely influenced by factors such as location, breed, and size.

Another interesting trend discovered is that ram prices have continued to rise as the sallah day draws near.

Traders confirmed an uptick in prices this week compared to the past few weeks, predicting a continuous rise until the big day.

Regardless, some markets offered competitive prices, even though proximity and other factors may render the difference insignificant or null.

Best Places to Buy Rams in Kano

Livestock Market. [Getty Images]

In Kano, Malam Nura Abubakar, a veteran trader at Kabuga Livestock Market, said ram prices have remained largely stable despite appearing steep to buyers.

“We’ve sold rams for up to ₦1.2 million depending on size and breed. Medium ones go for ₦550,000 to ₦700,000, while smaller rams range between ₦150,000 to ₦200,000,” he told Pulse Nigeria.

Blaming the depreciation of the naira rather than price inflation, Malam Nura noted, “The rams are not expensive—it's the naira that has lost value.”

Meanwhile, prices slightly dipped in the Madobi Local Government Area, 37km from Kano city.

Trader Isyaku Sani said, “Our biggest rams sell for ₦650,000 to ₦700,000, with smaller ones going for ₦120,000 to ₦130,000. Prices dropped a bit last week because brokers have moved many rams to the South, and civil servants had already bought theirs.”

Situation in Niger State Ram Markets

A ram with 4 horns is seen days away from Eid al-Adha at Kofar Kudu Ram market in Kano, Nigeria. [Zulyadain Isa Bilo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images]

In Niger State, similar patterns emerged. At Tunga Ram Market in Chanchaga LGA, Muhammed Bello Sanusi told our Northern correspondent, Segun Adeyemi, that while demand has been fair, high prices have deterred some buyers.

“Medium rams go for ₦170,000 to ₦180,000, while larger ones start from ₦250,000. Prices have remained stable this week,” he said.

However, in Kuta Market, Shiroro LGA, a different picture was painted by buyer Haruna Bin-Suleiman.

“There’s a notable price increase. Last week, a medium-sized ram was priced at ₦200,000; now it’s ₦300,000. It’s due to the lack of importation from Niger and Chad,” he explained.

Best Places to Buy Rams in FCT

Different sizes of rams are seen days away from Eid al-Adha at Karamajiji Ram Market in Abuja-FCT, Nigeria on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. [Segun Adeyemi/Pulse Nigeria] Different sizes of rams are seen days away from Eid al-Adha at Karamajiji Ram Market in Abuja-FCT, Nigeria on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. [Segun Adeyemi/Pulse Nigeria]

As part of Pulse Nigeria's extended investigation, a visit to the Karamajiji Ram Market, just a few kilometres from Abuja’s city gate, offered further insight into national pricing patterns.

Despite being close to the federal capital, the market exhibits a more moderate pricing structure. Rams sell for between ₦150,000 and ₦350,000, depending on size and breed.

According to Saddam, a tour guide who assisted our correspondent during the market visit, prices at Karamajiji have remained relatively stable over the past few weeks.

“There hasn’t been much change lately. What you see here is what it has been for the past few weeks,” he explained, suggesting that while other markets are swayed by fluctuating demand and cross-regional livestock movement, some urban markets are experiencing a calmer trend.

Where To Get The Best Ram Deals in Lagos

Different sizes of rams are seen days away from Eid al-Adha at Gbagada Ram Market in Lagos State, Nigeria. [Nurudeen Shotayo/Pulse Nigeria] Different sizes of rams are seen days away from Eid al-Adha at Gbagada Ram Market in Lagos State, Nigeria. [Nurudeen Shotayo/Pulse Nigeria]

The pattern remains consistent in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital city, where ram sells for over ₦1 million in some markets.

At the famous Alaba Rago Market in Ojo Local Government of Lagos, small rams cost between ₦300,000 and ₦350,000, while medium—to big-size rams cost between ₦500,000 and ₦1,000,000.

The situation is similar at a ram market in Gbagada. Despite being located in one of the relatively posh areas in Lagos, with proximity to the state capital, Gbagada offers competitive prices.

Medium-sized rams are priced from ₦450,000 upwards, while smaller sizes sell for around ₦350,000.

In comparison, prices are surprisingly higher at the Alagutan Ram Market in the Alimosho Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking to our correspondent, Nurudeen Shotayo, a trader identified as Wakeel, attributed the trend to the insecurity situation in the north and changing economic dynamics.

"It's not our [traders] fault. Rams are expensive because our people at home [North] are facing a lot of challenges," Wakeel said, citing security and economic challenges that have pushed prices through the roof.

A visit to the Agege Ram Market in Agege Local Government Area revealed a slight difference. Rams, depending on their size, cost ₦400,000.

According to Lamiyyu Ungongo, a trader at the Agege market, prices have remained stable over the past few weeks because patronage has been unimpressive.

"Sales have been slow this year, so we are trying to reduce the prices so that it will be easier for people to afford. But we also need to make a profit so that we don't run at a loss," the trader noted.

Feast or Friction? Factors Driving the Surge in 2025

Pulse Nigeria's exclusive findings indicate that the variations in ram prices across Nigerian markets ahead of Eid al-Adha paint a vivid picture of deeper structural dynamics affecting the country’s livestock economy.

From Kano to Niger and Abuja, factors such as currency devaluation, inter-state livestock migration, seasonal demand surges, and declining cross-border imports from Niger and Chad have converged to reshape pricing models in real time.

At the heart of the issue lies Nigeria’s fragile food and livestock supply chain, where price volatility is not merely a matter of scarcity or abundance but also a reflection of broader macroeconomic instability.

As traders rightly point out, the falling value of the naira has amplified the perception of price hikes, even where actual market prices have remained relatively stable.

Additionally, the depletion of imported livestock, which has traditionally served as a key buffer during festive seasons, has further strained local supply, leaving markets vulnerable to inconsistent pricing.

What this reveals is not just a temporary price spike, but a long-term vulnerability: the urgent need for a more resilient and localised livestock production system, better transport logistics, and strategic market regulation.

Without these reforms, festive periods will continue to trigger economic stress for buyers and unpredictable margins for sellers.