Marketsquare expands presence in Lagos with the launch of its 35th and 36th stores

Marketsquare, Nigeria’s Premier grocery retail chain, continues its rapid expansion with the grand opening of its 35th and 36th stores in Purple Lekki in the prestigious residential community of Lekki and Gbagada, located at Eterna Filling Station, Gbagada Junction (Inside Former Mobil Filling Station), Apapa Oshodi Expressway respectively.

This development further strengthens the company’s footprint in Lagos and underscores its commitment to bringing high-quality, affordable products closer to Nigerian shoppers.

The launch of the new stores represents yet another milestone in Marketsquare’s mission to provide a superior shopping experience. With an extensive selection of groceries, fresh produce, household essentials, and more, the Purple Lekki and Gbagada locations were designed to cater to the diverse needs of these dynamic communities.

Speaking about the store openings, Mr. Emmanuel Patrick Isangediok, Head of Marketing at Marketsquare, shared:

We are thrilled to bring the Marketsquare shopping experience to the residents of Lekki and Gbagada. Our goal is to continuously expand and ensure that more Nigerians have access to quality products at the best prices, all within a serene and customer-focused environment.

To celebrate the launch, customers can look forward to exciting promotions, exclusive discounts, and a seamless shopping experience at both locations. These additions not only reinforce Marketsquare’s commitment to growth but also highlight its dedication to convenience and delivering exceptional value to its customers.

For the latest updates, follow Marketsquare on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter: @marketsquarengr and TikTok: @marketsquarenigeria. You can also shop online at your convenience by visiting www.marketsquareng.com.