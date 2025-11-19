A Digital Strategist for the Modern Age: Olawande Meyungbo Named Among Nigeria’s Top 35 Young Marketing Professionals

In a world rapidly defined by technology and innovation, Olawande Meyungbo; a rising leader in Nigeria’s marketing communications and digital media space, has emerged as one of the standout young innovators shaping the future of digital communication. Recently named one of the BrandCom Top 35 Under 35 Marketing & Communications Professionals, Olawande’s fast-rising influence is anchored in a steady commitment to using data, technology, and storytelling to shape how brands engage consumers and how young Nigerians find their footing in the digital economy. He has contributed to digital evolution at Fidelity Bank, led user growth at Fast Ryders mobility startup, and now drives media innovation across Promasidor Nigeria’s FMCG brands. For Olawande, the award is more than a personal milestone; it is a reflection of a journey built on intentional growth, continuous learning, and the belief that access to knowledge can change destinies. “Every step of my career is a reminder that what you learn, and who teaches you, matters,” he says. “This award encourages me to keep sharing what I know with the next generation.”

From Curiosity to Career: The Early Years

Unlike many who entered the marketing world from formal backgrounds of communications or advertising, Olawande’s (a graduate of Petroleum and Gas Engineering from the prestigious University of Lagos) path began with curiosity and a determination to understand how brands can leverage digital platforms in shaping consumer behaviour. His career started at a leading media agency - Starcom Media Perpestives, where he plunged into the fundamentals of target audience analytics, content and media strategy, and digital media buying. He learned the science of understanding consumer behaviour and leveraging digital marketing techniques in influencing them to develop affinity and take desired actions; developing a strong foundation through his work on global tech giant, Samsung amidst many other brands. He describes this period as his “first school of digital discipline.”

Innovating at the Intersection of Banking, Tech, and FMCG

A pivotal transition came when he joined Fidelity Bank, stepping into the corporate world at a time when financial institutions were awakening to the necessity of digital transformation to stay relevant. From driving digital adoption campaigns to shaping content strategy and deploying analytics frameworks, Olawande played a part in modernising how the bank engaged a fast-evolving audience. He spearheaded several campaigns for the bank’s online and mobile banking platform while growing user engagement on the bank’s digital platform through internal (staff engagement) and external marketing activities. Some notable campaigns Olawande spearheaded are the Fidelity Bank Pay Yourself online banking and USSD product feature launch; Fidelity Think & Pitch internal campaign which gave staff members an opportunity to contribute to the bank’s digital transformation journey through their ideas, and many more. But it was his move into the technology ecosystem that accelerated his growth curve. At Fast Ryders, a mobility startup, he experienced the intensity of tech innovation firsthand. Here, he led performance marketing, built acquisition funnels, and applied product thinking to retain users in a highly competitive market. He was instrumental in scaling the ridehailing app’s user base in Nigeria and positioning it as a challenger brand in the midst of known industry giants such as Uber Delivery, GIGM, etc.

Today, as Media Manager at Promasidor Nigeria, he sits at the crossroads of creativity and analytics, driving digital transformation across multiple FMCG brands.

He is known internally for championing martech adoption, automating reporting systems, optimising media spend, and a wide array of traditional family-oriented brands (Cowbell Milk, Onga Seasoning, Top Tea, etc.) embrace digital-first strategies.

Awards, Recognition, and the Rise of a Digital Innovator

In 2024, Meyungbo was honoured as Media Manager of the Year at the Marketing Edge Awards and not too long after, his work was recognised with the Digital Marketing Trailblazer Award at the Nigerian Brand Handlers Awards, hosted by Marketing Space Magazine. Now, he earned a place in the prestigious BrandCom 35 Under 35 list, a category that received over 17,000 entries in previous years celebrating young innovators driving the future of marketing and communications. For him, the awards are affirmations of a journey built on intentional learning. “This recognition reinforces something I believe strongly: learning is the one investment that never depreciates.” he says.

Looking Ahead: A Future Powered by Digital Leadership

With multiple awards, cross-sector expertise, and growing recognition in Nigeria’s digital community, Olawande represents a new breed of strategists who understand the role of technology as an enabler in marketing and is contributing to growing its adoption in strengthening brands across all sectors.

Standing among Nigeria’s top young professionals, Olawande is setting his sights on building work that competes on a global stage. This recognition strengthens his resolve to create systems, strategies, and digital solutions that elevate African brands and talent worldwide. “Young professionals from Africa can build work that competes globally. We just need the right tools, the right mindset, and the discipline to execute with excellence.” he said.

