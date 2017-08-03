Home > Weddings >

Timeless :  Elderly couple with viral engagement photos tie the knot

Cleveland & Lucinda of Alabama, USA, became popular for their breathtaking pre-wedding pictures in June, 2017.

Remember the old American couple who recently went viral for their beautiful pre-wedding shots?

Well, they're married now!

Cleveland Wilson and Lucinda Myers of Alabama, USA, had such refreshingly happy pre-wedding shots that they got 34k Instagram likes in three days and became dubbed The Never Too Late Couple.

We reported their captivating love story alongside the splendid photos here!

Old couple with viral engagement photos tie the knot! play Cleveland Wilson and Lucinda Myers are a toast to finding love when it seems too late to. (Never2LateCouple / Instagram)

 

The gray-haired couple in their sixties and seventies have married in what seems to be such a lovely ceremony, with kids and grand-kids and other family and amazing friends.

ALSO READ: Soldier & bride are totally admirable in these prewedding photos

The ceremony would have particularly been special for the bride, Lucinda, whose first wedding was not as extravagant or beautiful as she might have wanted.

Old couple with viral engagement photos tie the knot! play Lucinda must have had so much fun, as her first wedding was not as extravagant or beautiful as she might have wanted. (Never2LateCouple / Instagram)

 

Loads of pictures from the ceremony were shared on the couple's recently-created Instagram handle, Never2LateCouple, and you can check them out in the gallery above.

