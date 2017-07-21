Podcasts are fast becoming a thing here in Nigeria. Pulse has its own podcast network (you should check out the Republic of Bants podcast), Starta has a podcast as does many other platforms. People are starting to come around to this media format.

That may be why the Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST), one of Africa’s most prolific incubators, is also launching its own podcast series targeted at shining the light on what it takes to build a successful technology company in Africa in 2017.

According to a statement from MEST, which was made available to Pulse Tech, it hopes the podcast series will help provide insightful information to everyone who’s contemplating entering the space in whatever capacity — entrepreneurs, investors, venture capitalists and other stakeholders.

The podcast series will be featuring interviews with Neku Atawodi-Edun (Head of MEST’s Lagos Incubator), Kelechi Udoagwu (Head of Communications, MEST), Ashwin Ravichandran (Head of our Accra Incubator) and two of MEST’s incubator companies — Flippy Campus and Devless.

The podcast will also be available on Soundcloud, Stitcher Radio and iTunes. Episodes will be published daily and this podcast series are a product of MEST's collaboration with The Global Startup Movement.

If you are interested in the MEST podcast (and you should be, because these people know what they are doing) then you can find it by searching on any of the platforms listed above or at the MEST podcast website.