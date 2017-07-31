Home > Pulse Tech >

MTN walks as Senate berates CBN over $14 billion tax drama

Repatriation Scandal MTN walks as Senate berates CBN over $14 billion tax drama

The committee has reportedly been investigating MTN Nigeria’s activities between 2006 and 2016

  • Published:
Nigeria Senate in session play

Nigeria Senate in session

(Daily Post)

Solar Power Lumos is partnering with MTN to give you 24/7 electricity via your mobile phone
Unsolicited Texts Someone won N3 million in a court case against MTN Nigeria
Network Failure The crappy internet you’ve been experiencing may be over sooner than expected
State Of Technology The House of Reps is angry with telcos over mass sack, tax evasion
SMS It’s illegal for telcos to send you unsolicited messages
MTN Rwanda Telco is facing an $8.5 million fine for flouting regulatory directives
Telecom Industry There are rumors that Glo may be planning to acquire Etisalat
Spam Calls Because the NCC is not doing enough, Nigerian ranks 9th in the world
NCC Agency says there were 90m Internet users in April
Etisalat Nigeria Top 3 entities that could benefit from a merger/acquisition
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigerian Senate has criticized the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for regulatory failures and has withdrawn a report that largely absolves MTN Nigeria of allegations that its illegally repatriated $14 billion out of Nigeria, reports say. 

Back in September 2016, after controversial senator Dino Melaye made the allegations on the floor of the Senate, an investigation was agreed by the Senate.

Senator Dino Melaye play

Senator Dino Melaye

(Punch)

 

However, the committee set up by the upper house gave no recommendations for punitive measures against the South Africa-based telecom giant but instead berated the CBN over its failure to monitor fund transfers to and from Nigeria calling the apex banks’ oversight “inadequate.”

The committee has been investigating MTN Nigeria’s activities between 2006 and 2016 as well as some lenders including the CBN and Stanbic IBTC Bank.

ALSO READ: Because the NCC is not doing enough, Nigerian ranks 9th in the world

The committee’s report recommended that the Senate “condemn the CBN for failing in its duty” stating that the apex bank failed to properly monitor foreign exchange transfers from the like of MTN. 

CBN had lent credence to the banks’ argument that they were not breaking any laws by transferring foreign currency by failing to apply sanctions to the activities of the banks, the committee recommended. 

MTN Nigeria had been accused of tax evasion by Dino Melaye, in September 2016. The senator accused the company of moving a total of $12 billion out of the country between 2006 and 2016.

Dogara and Saraki play

Dogara and Saraki

 

MTN Nigeria has continually denied any wrongdoing since the allegations were first made. 

What do you think of this? Does the CBN deserve the criticism from the Senate? COuld MTN Nigeria be guilty of wrongdoing? Who is not doing their job? Let us know in the comments section below!

More

NCC 91.6 million Nigerians now use the Internet
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 Hustle Code How to start a blog in Nigeria and make money from itbullet
2 Google For Nigeria Google StreetView is now available in Nigeria,...bullet
3 Google For Nigeria Google is bringing you a new version of YouTube...bullet

Pulse Tech

Do you want a free Level U? Come and get it!
Samsung Galaxy A 2017, J7 Pro, or J Prime Do you want a free Level U? Come and take it!
Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Adesuwa Onyenokwe on stage at Google For Nigeria
Google For Nigeria CEO Sundar Pichai talks Google's plans for Nigeria
Tamar Yehoshua (VP product management, Google Search) speaking on new Search features at Google For Nigeria
Google For Nigeria Here are the 3 most important Google Search announcements
Comedian Mark Angel receiving the gold-plated YouTube plaque at Google For Nigeria for hitting 1 million YouTube subscribers
Google For Nigeria MarkAngel Comedy (Emmanuella) gets a YouTube plaque for hitting 1 Million subscribers