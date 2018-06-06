news

Supporters of the Super Eagles are no longer optimistic about Nigeria's chances of winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup after a 1-0 loss to the Czech Republic on Wednesday, June 6.

The Super Eagles came into the match against the Czech after a 1-1 draw with DR Congo and more recently a 2-1 loss to England.

Super Eagles supporters were however left unimpressed and took to Twitter after the game against Czech republic ended in another defeat which is the last build up game to the World Cup.

Victor Moses called upon to do better after dismal showing against Czech Republic

Victor Moses is regarded by some supporters as the star player of the Super Eagles as he plays for Chelsea in the Premier League, he put in an average performance against England which was overlooked as Ogenyi Onazi was the scapegoat for that defeat .

— EDAFE MATTHEW ESEOGHENE (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

However Nigerians were not impressed with his lacklustre performances versus the Czech Republic.

Nigerians took to Twitter to express their opinions about his performance and urged him to do better in subsequent games.

— South East Boss Lady (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Tyronne Ebuehi wins right back spot against Shehu Abdullahi

Shehu Abdullahi stated that the Super Eagles will correct their performance against England , however Nigerian Twitter users were again not impressed with his performance against Czech Republic.

Abdullahi was hauled off against England for Tyronne Ebuehi and the youngster again demonstrated he is ready to take Shehu's spot in the team after another impressive performance.

— Son of Grace (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Wilfred Ndidi's return good for the Super Eagles

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi was ruled out of action due an injury which made him miss the friendlies against DR Congo and England.

His return to the pitch for Nigeria was heralded by Nigerians on Twitter.

The defensive midfielder is getting back to form, and participated for all 90 minutes of the encounter.

The Super Eagles chances of lifting the 2018 FIFA World Cup also seems to have been written off following the outcome of recent matches.

The game had Nigerian interacting and sharing opinions which saw hashtags such as 'Shehu Abdullahi', 'Victor Moses', 'Ndidi', '#NGACZE' trend on Twitter.