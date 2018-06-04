Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles arrive in Austria for 2018 FIFA World Cup preparation

Super Eagles Mikel, 22 others arrive in Austria for World Cup preparation

After the defeat to England, the Super Eagles begin preparation for the game against Czech Republic.

Super Eagles play The Super Eagles are getting ready for their next friendly (NFF)
The Super Eagles players, officials and the coaching crew lead by Gernot Rohr have arrived their Austria base for the 2018 FIFA World Cup preparations.

The Super Eagles crew are booked at the Avita Resort in Bad Tatzmannsdorf which will serve as  the camp base for the team before their departure to Russia.

After a 2-1 loss to England the Super Eagles will begin preparations for their next international friendly encounter against the Czech republic.

The Super Eagles official Twitter account posted pictures of the players departure and arrival in Austria as they were welcomed by their hosts.

Despite some of the Super Eagles crew denied visa into the country, the team and officials were in high spirits as they arrived their new base.

Super Eagles play Super Eagles players begin preparations for World Cup (Super Eagles)

 

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) Instagram account also shared a video clip of the players preparing for their next game and the World Cup.

Following a 1-1 draw against DR Congo, and a 2-1 loss to England the Super Eagles will aim to win their last preparatory game against the Czech republic on Wednesday, June 6.

