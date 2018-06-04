news

The Super Eagles players, officials and the coaching crew lead by Gernot Rohr have arrived their Austria base for the 2018 FIFA World Cup preparations.

The Super Eagles crew are booked at the Avita Resort in Bad Tatzmannsdorf which will serve as the camp base for the team before their departure to Russia.

After a 2-1 loss to England the Super Eagles will begin preparations for their next international friendly encounter against the Czech republic.

The Super Eagles official Twitter account posted pictures of the players departure and arrival in Austria as they were welcomed by their hosts.

Despite some of the Super Eagles crew denied visa into the country , the team and officials were in high spirits as they arrived their new base.

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) Instagram account also shared a video clip of the players preparing for their next game and the World Cup.