Super Eagles Shehu Abdullahi assures mistakes will be corrected

Shehu Abdullahi Super Eagles right back assures mistakes will be corrected before World Cup

Abdullahi who was substituted against England is optimistic the Eagles will get it right in Russia.

Shehu Abdullahi says the Super Eagles will learn from defeat to England
Super Eagles right back Shehu Abdullahi has given assurances that the team’s mistakes against England will be corrected before the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

A poor first half for the Super Eagles resulted in two goals for England which condemned Gernot Rohr’s team to a 2-1 loss despite a much improved second-half performance from the team.

Rohr’s substitutions at the start of the second half were credited for the difference between the two periods.

The Super Eagles had a poor first half performance

 

Abdullahi who was substituted for Benfica new boy Tyronne Ebuehi is hopeful the Super Eagles can adapt quickly before the start of the World Cup.

After the game, Abdullahi took to his official Instagram handle to state that the team will work on the mistakes.

He said, “Tough game against England… We will work out the flaws… The support was unbelievable, it felt like a home game. #NaijaAllTheWay.”

 

The Super Eagles are camped in Austria preparing for their next friendly against the Czech Republic on Wednesday, June 6 and the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

