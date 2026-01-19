Threads Has Officially Overtaken X in Daily Mobile Users

Meta’s Threads has crossed a significant milestone in the social media race. New data shows that the Threads app has now overtaken X (formerly Twitter) in daily mobile users, marking a notable shift in how people engage with text-based social platforms on smartphones .

According to fresh figures from digital market intelligence firm, Similarweb , Threads recorded around 141.5 million daily active mobile users, edging past X, which logged roughly 125 million daily mobile users across iOS and Android. The data, published in January 2026, highlights a steady change in mobile usage patterns rather than a sudden spike driven by a single event.

While both platforms remain influential, the numbers underline how mobile engagement is increasingly shaping the social media landscape.

By the Numbers: Threads vs X on Mobile

The comparison between Threads and X is based strictly on daily active mobile users, tracking how many people open and use each app on smartphones every day. Desktop and web traffic are not included in this dataset.

Here is how the figures stack up: Threads: approximately 141.5 million daily mobile users

X: approximately 125 million daily mobile users

These numbers were compiled by Similarweb using anonymised app usage data across Android and iOS devices. More details on Similarweb’s measurement approach can be found on its official platform analytics pages.

The gap may appear modest, but in a market where daily engagement drives advertising value, creator reach, and cultural relevance, even a difference of a few million users can carry weight.

Why Threads Is Growing Faster on Mobile

Threads’ rise in daily mobile users is closely tied to Meta’s wider ecosystem . Since launch, the platform has benefited from tight integration with Instagram, allowing users to sign in easily, follow existing contacts, and share posts across apps. This seamless experience reduces friction, particularly on mobile devices where convenience often determines which apps people return to daily.

Beyond integration, Threads has continued to roll out updates aimed at improving everyday use. Features such as enhanced content discovery, better moderation tools, and the gradual introduction of community-style conversations have helped increase time spent on the app. These changes are designed with smartphones in mind, reinforcing Threads’ appeal as a mobile-first social platform.

In contrast, X’s product changes over the past year have not always translated into higher mobile engagement. While the platform remains central to live discussions and real-time commentary, its mobile user numbers suggest that some users are spreading their attention across multiple apps rather than relying on one primary platform.

Regional and Behavioural Insights

Similarweb’s data points to broader behavioural trends shaping social media usage. Globally, mobile phones remain the primary gateway to social platforms, particularly outside North America and Western Europe. In regions where desktop access is less common, daily mobile users provide a clearer picture of real engagement than overall registered accounts.

This trend matters because daily active users reflect habit, not just curiosity. Installing an app is easy; opening it every day is a stronger signal of relevance. Threads’ growth in daily mobile users suggests it is becoming part of regular online routines for millions of people.

The shift also aligns with wider changes in how users consume content. Shorter sessions, frequent check-ins, and algorithm-driven discovery favour apps that feel lightweight and familiar on mobile devices. Threads’ design and integration with Instagram position it well within this pattern.

The Broader Social Media Shift

Threads overtaking X in daily mobile users does not signal the decline of one platform or the dominance of another. Instead, it reflects a more fragmented social media environment where users maintain accounts across several platforms for different purposes.

X continues to attract strong engagement on the web, particularly for breaking news, politics, and live commentary.

At the same time, Threads’ mobile growth shows how Meta is steadily carving out space in text-based social networking. Alongside emerging platforms such as Bluesky, the competition for attention is no longer centred on a single dominant app.