Mercy Johnson’s Case Explained: How Defamation Should Work in Nigeria

The Mercy Johnson defamation case raises key questions about arrests, civil vs criminal defamation, and how Nigerian law treats online speech.

The defamation case involving Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson and a TikTok creator (Eddie Bliss) has come and gone, but the questions it raises about how defamation is handled in Nigeria remain relevant, especially with all the recent arrests flying around on social media.

Outside the online outrage and emotional moments that shaped public opinion, the situation gives us a useful lens for examining what Nigerian law actually says about defamation, arrests, and the withdrawal of cases.

A Recap

In mid-January 2026, a TikTok creator, Blessing Ani, popularly known as Eddie Bliss, was arrested following a video she posted in December 2025. In the video, she made allegations involving Mercy Johnson’s husband, Prince Okojie, which were widely described as defamatory. The claims were said to be based on information she attributed to a gossip source (Cutie Juls).

After her arrest, the case quickly moved beyond the legal process into the court of public opinion. As details of her detention spread online, sympathy grew, particularly after it emerged that she had an upcoming wedding and after her mother appeared online pleading for Nigerian’s help. Social media commentator VeryDarkMan got involved, accusing the actress of oppression and arguing that defamation is typically a civil matter, not one that should lead to arrest.

Hours after online pressure, the TikTok creator was released, with reports confirming that Mercy Johnson had withdrawn the complaint. With that, the case effectively ended, at least from a legal standpoint.

What counts as defamation under Nigerian law?

Defamation law and freedom of expression in Nigeria

Under Nigerian law, defamation refers to a false statement that harms a person’s reputation. It exists in two main forms. Slander refers to defamatory statements made verbally or in a temporary form, and libel, which covers statements that are recorded or published in a permanent form.

Social media posts, videos, and audio recordings generally fall under libel because they exist as lasting records. For a statement to qualify as defamatory, it must be false and must negatively affect the person’s standing in society.

This could include lowering them in the view of right-thinking members of society, exposing them to ridicule or hate, causing others to avoid them, harming their business or profession, or damaging their financial prospects.

Criminal vs civil defamation: the key distinction

Defamation in Nigeria has a dual nature. It can be both a civil wrong and a criminal offence.

Civil defamation is more common, and its primary aim is to protect a person’s reputation and good name. Where a person proves that false statements were made about them and that those statements caused harm, a court may award damages or order other remedies such as retractions or apologies.

Criminal defamation, on the other hand, is addressed under the Criminal Code. Section 375 of the Criminal Code Act provides that anyone who publishes defamatory matter may be guilty of a misdemeanour and liable to imprisonment for up to one year. Where the person knew the statement was false, the punishment may extend to two years.

The idea behind criminal defamation is the belief that certain defamatory acts can threaten public peace by provoking anger, retaliation, or social unrest.

However, criminal defamation has long been controversial. Human rights advocates and legal experts have argued that it is often misused, particularly against journalists and online creators, and that it can be employed to silence criticism rather than protect public order.

The role of the police and the blurred line

The Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 seeks to limit police involvement in civil disputes. Section 8(2) clearly states that a suspect should not be arrested merely based on a civil wrong. Similarly, the Nigerian Police discourages officers from intervening in civil matters unless acting on the order of a competent court.

In practice, however, the difference between civil and criminal defamation is not always clear. This is especially true in high-profile cases involving influential people, where complaints are sometimes treated as criminal matters from the beginning.

Was an arrest legally possible here?

From a strictly legal perspective, an arrest in a criminal defamation case is possible under Nigerian law. That said, courts have repeatedly cautioned against using police arrests as a first response in disputes that could be resolved through civil litigation.

Many legal practitioners argue that arrest should be a last resort and, ideally, should follow a clear court directive rather than a complaint alone.

What does it mean when a case is withdrawn?

When a complainant withdraws a case, it does not mean the accused is innocent, nor does it mean the allegations were true or false. It simply means the party who initiated the complaint has chosen not to pursue it further. People are not legally compelled to continue litigation if they believe it no longer serves their interests.

What Nigerians can learn from this case

The case highlights several important realities. Online speech can carry serious legal consequences. An arrest does not automatically equal guilt. Public outrage and viral advocacy can influence outcomes, but they are not substitutes for due process.