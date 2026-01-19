Advertisement

Numoni Introduces a New Category: Upfront Rewards Before Spending

Ekaitte Udoh, Head of Growth and Business Development, with Francis Ekeng, Founder & CEO; NuMoni, during a media briefing to unveil the NuMoni Wallet, held in Lagos
In a market filled with payment apps, wallets, and delayed rewards, Numoni has launched something fundamentally different: a spending wallet that gives users value before they even decide to spend.

Numoni is not an e-money wallet and it is not a cashback platform. Instead, it introduces upfront rewards — value that appears in a user’s wallet the moment it is funded, before checkout, before purchase, and before any transaction occurs.

This distinction is deliberate.

Ekaitte Udoh, Head of growth and Business Development; Francis Ekeng, Founder & CEO; and Kingsley Arukwe, Chief Operating Officer, all of NuMoni, during a media briefing to unveil the NuMoni Wallet, held in Lagos

With Numoni, users top up their spending wallet and instantly receive additional reward value. That value is not interest, not credit, and not withdrawable as cash. It is pre-spend value, designed to increase purchasing power before spending begins, and redeemable only within participating merchant ecosystems.

Speaking on the philosophy behind the platform, Francis Ekeng, Founder of Numoni, said:

“Most loyalty systems reward people after they’ve already spent. We flipped that logic. Numoni gives value before spending — before checkout, before the decision, before the moment that matters.”

He explained that Numoni was built as a spending-first wallet, not a storage or transfer wallet:

“This is not e-money. We are not helping people move money around. We are helping people get more value out of money before they use it.”

In practice, the experience is simple. A user funds their Numoni wallet and immediately sees additional reward value available for use. When they later decide to spend at any participating merchant, that value is already there — visible, usable, and trusted.

L–R: Tobore Eguriase, Head, Branding & Communications; Francis Ekeng, Founder & CEO; Ekaitte Udoh, Head of growth and Business Development; and Kingsley Arukwe, Chief Operating Officer, all of NuMoni, during a media briefing to unveil the NuMoni Wallet, held in Lagos.

For consumers navigating rising costs and shrinking purchasing power, the timing of value is critical. Numoni’s approach ensures users start every spending decision with more value than they put in, rather than waiting for rewards that may arrive later or never.

Early users of the platform have described the experience as “different from anything else” and “surprisingly practical,” noting that seeing value upfront changes how and where they choose to spend.

Ekaitte Udoh, Head of Growth and Business Development, with Francis Ekeng, Founder & CEO; NuMoni, during a media briefing to unveil the NuMoni Wallet, held in Lagos
Behind the scenes, Numoni works by converting merchant marketing budgets into immediate consumer value, allowing businesses to reward intention rather than just completed transactions. This creates a closed-loop system where rewards are transparent, measurable, and directly linked to consumer behaviour.

With its focus on upfront rewards, pre-spend value, and spending enablement, Numoni is positioning itself not as another wallet, but as a new layer in the consumer economy — one that reshapes when value shows up in everyday life.

