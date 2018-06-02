Home > Sports > Football >

Reactions to the friendly between Super Eagles vs Three Lions

Nigeria vs England Onazi the 'scape goat' for Super Eagles defeat

Onazi was criticised on Twitter for a poor performance which was responsible for the Super Eagles defeat.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Alex Iwobi play Alex Iwobi ws a stand out performer (Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Super Eagles 2-1 defeat to the Three Lions of England on Saturday, June 2 was much talked about on Twitter as both teams had contrasting reviews after the game.

Onazi the scape goat as Super Eagles lose to England

Ogenyi Onazi's performance against England was heavily criticised on Twitter as he was blamed for a dismal performance that led to the three goals

Gary Cahill gave England the lead when he converted from a corner kick only for Onazi to give the ball away for Harry Kane to double the lead for the Three Lions.

 

Iwobi pulled one back for Nigeria but was not enough as the Super Eagles succumbed to a third defeat under Gernot Rohr which left Nigerians unimpressed with Onazi's performance.

Harry Kane play Harry Kane scored after a mistake by Ogenyi Onazi (Twitter/England)

 

Alex Iwobi scores Nigeria's first goal against England

Alex Iwobi scored Nigeria's first goal against England when he pulled one back for Nigeria in the 46th minute.

His performance for against the Three Lions was appreciated by Super Eagles supporters on Twitter.

Starting eleven Nigeria vs England

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 England Vs Nigeria Time of friendly and where to watchbullet
2 Super Eagles New Nigerian jerseys sell-out on 1st day of releasebullet
3 Nigeria vs England All you need to know about the Super Eagles...bullet

Related Articles

2018 FIFA World Cup Super Eagles group D opponent Argentina reveal list
Super Eagles Nike counter NFF's 3 million pre-order claims for World Cup kits
Nigeria vs England Three Lions play Indian game ‘Kabaddi’ before Super Eagles friendly
Nigeria vs DR Congo Nigerians unhappy with Port Harcourt pitch on Twitter
2018 FIFA World Cup Super Eagles players get Nike boots
Nigeria vs England All you need to know about the Super Eagles friendly against the Three Lions
Tammy Abraham After snubbing Nigeria, striker as been left out of England’s squad for 2018 World Cup
Nigeria vs DR Congo Simy, Lokosa make Super Eagles debut
Anthony Joshua Boxing champion to attend Nigeria vs England
Victor Moses Super Eagles forward ready to face former England teammates

Football

Dele Alli
Nigeria vs England Dele Alli booed by Super Eagles supporters, Iwobi hailed as hero
Alex Iwobi and Jordan Pickford
England 2 Vs Nigeria 1 Super Eagles lose after poor first half
Nigeria's Bryan Idowu vies with England's midfielder Raheem Sterling
Football Troubled Sterling booked for diving as England down Nigeria
Manuel Neuer makes a welcome return for Germany after a long spell out with a foot injury
Football Germany 'keeper Neuer makes first start for eight months