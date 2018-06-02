news

The Super Eagles 2-1 defeat to the Three Lions of England on Saturday, June 2 was much talked about on Twitter as both teams had contrasting reviews after the game.

Onazi the scape goat as Super Eagles lose to England

Ogenyi Onazi's performance against England was heavily criticised on Twitter as he was blamed for a dismal performance that led to the three goals

Gary Cahill gave England the lead when he converted from a corner kick only for Onazi to give the ball away for Harry Kane to double the lead for the Three Lions.

Iwobi pulled one back for Nigeria but was not enough as the Super Eagles succumbed to a third defeat under Gernot Rohr which left Nigerians unimpressed with Onazi's performance.

Alex Iwobi scores Nigeria's first goal against England

Alex Iwobi scored Nigeria's first goal against England when he pulled one back for Nigeria in the 46th minute.

His performance for against the Three Lions was appreciated by Super Eagles supporters on Twitter.

Starting eleven Nigeria vs England