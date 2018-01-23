Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles eye CHAN quarterfinal spot

CHAN 2018 Super Eagles eye quarterfinal spot

The Super Eagles just need to avoid defeat to get into the knock out stage of the African Nations Championship

  Published:
Super Eagles 2018 CHAN team play

Super Eagles 2018 CHAN team

(Twitter/NFF)
All is set for the home-based Super Eagles to progress to the quarterfinal of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) if they avoid defeat in their final group game against Equatorial Guinea.

The Super Eagles are undefeated in the competition after a goalless draw in their first match against Rwanda, and a 1 - 0 victory over 2014 champions Libya.

The Super Eagles play their final match of the group stage against Equatorial Guinea who have lost their opening two matches, and the Eagles are favourites to progress, as a draw would ensure their passage to the next round.

Super Eagles 2018 CHAN play

Super Eagles 2018 CHAN

(Twitter/CHAN )

 

Salisu Yusuf's team put up a better performance in the win against Libya, and the defence led by Stephen Eze are yet to concede a goal in the competition, while their opponents are yet to to score but have shipped in four goals.

Speaking ahead of the encounter Yusuf said “We watched their games and they’re a good possession team, good with the ball.

“Closing down the space gave us the advantage and we look forward to the next game with humility and discipline. We have to work hard very hard  to beat Equatorial Guinea. It won’t be easy.”

However, Rodolfo Bodipo the Equatorial Guinea head coach said “We have gained a lot of experience. Our goal was to learn from this experience. Even if we are eliminated, we will play hard against Nigeria.”

The Super Eagles will aim to make it to the quarterfinal after crashing out of the 2016 edition in the group stage.

The final group match between Equatorial Guinea v Nigeria  takes place on Tuesday, 23 January 2018 at the Stade Adrar, Agadir, (Kick off- 7pm : 8pm Nigeria time).

