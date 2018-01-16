news

The Super Eagles of Nigeria Team B were held to a frustrating goalless draw by their Rwandan counterparts in their African Nations Championship (CHAN) Group C opener in Tangiers Morocco on Monday, January 15.

Nigeria had the best chances of the game and hit the post and crossbar on three occasions.

Rwanda goalkeeper Eric Ndayishimiye also did well to deny the Nigerian on several occasions.

In the opening minutes, Sunday Faleye did well to plant a header on an Osas Okoro’s cross but his effort bounced off the crossbar.

Rabiu Ali had a chance to put Nigeria ahead but he volleyed wide from after pouncing on a loose ball from Ndayishimiye.

Four minutes before the break the Amavubi were saved by the post from an Ali effort with Ndayishimiye beaten.

In the second half, the crossbar prevented the Super Eagles from scoring again as substitute Ibrahim Mustapha’s header from an Ali corner hit the post.

Libya take control of Group C

The result ensures Libya maintains top spot of the group thanks to their 3-0 humbling of Equatorial Guinea in the earlier kick-off.

Saleh Taher netted a first-half brace for Libya before substitute Zakaria Alharash sealed the win for the 2014 champions.