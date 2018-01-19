news

The home-based Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated Libya 1-0 in their second game of the ongoing 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The Eagles who were held to a goalless draw in their first game of the competition against Rwanda scored the only goal on 79th minute of the game.

In their second game of the competition, the Super Eagles, Sunday Faleye scored the only goal to give Nigeria a 1-0 win.

The Shooting Stars forward blasted the ball home from close range after the Libyan defenders failed to clear a dangerous corner kick whipped in by Osas Okoro.

The Libyans fought back late in the game but they were unable to breach the well-arranged Eagles defence which stood firm to ensure the team secured all the three maximum poiints.

This victory takes Nigeria to four points in the group, one ahead of Libya who won their first game by 3-0. Nigeria currently top the group pending the outcome of the other match in the group between Rwanda and Guinea.