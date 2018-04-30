news

As usual, it was a very busy weekend all around the world as a host of Nigerian players were in action for the respective clubs around the world.

From England to Spain to China, Nigerian players played their parts for the respective clubs.

In England

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi played the whole 90 minutes for Arsenal in their 2-1 away loss at Manchester United.

Wilfred Ndidi was on from the start as Leicester City were beaten 5-0 away at Crystal Palace. Ndidi went down with a hamstring injury and was substituted in the 51st minute.

His compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho was also from the start for Leicester City but was taken off in the 46th minute.

Super Eagles forward Victor Moses was in action from the start for Chelsea who got a 1-0 win away at Swansea to keep their chase for Champions League alive. Moses picked up a yellow card in what was his 34th Premier League game so far this season.

In the Championship, Nigerian midfielder Hope Akpan found the net in Burton Albion’s 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers 2-0. That was his first goal for Burton.

Nigerian forward Sammy Ameobi was in action for Bolton Wanderers.

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina played all 90 minutes in Hull City’s 2-0 home loss to Cardiff City.

In Italy

Nigerian striker Simeon Nwankwo continued his hot scoring form by netting a brace for Crotone in their 4-1 win over Sassuolo 4-1 in a Serie A clash on Sunday. Simy, as he is popularly called now has six goals in the Serie A so far this season.

In Spain

Nigerian players Nigerian pair of Oghenekaro Etebo and Imoh Ezekiel were both on from the start as relegated Las Palmas who played out a 1-1 draw away with Espanyol. Etebo played the whole 90 minutes while Ezekiel was taken off in the 69th minute.

Super Eagles goalkeeper was impressive again, keeping a clean sheet in RC Deportivo Fabril (Youth team of Deportivo La Coruña) 2-0 away win over Rápido de Bouzas in the Segunda Division B (Spanish third tier) on Sunday, That was the 13th game this season that the Nigerian goalkeeper has kept a clean sheet.

In the Netherlands

Umar Sadiq who represented Nigeria’s U-23 at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games made his 12th Eredivisie appearance for NAC Breda in their 3-0 win over SC Heerenveen. Sadiq is on loan at Breda from AS Roma of Spain.

In Austria

Nigerian striker Emeka Eze grabbed a brace for Sturm Graz in their 4-2 win over Rapid Wien in the Austrian Bundesliga on Sunday.

In Norway

Nigerian player Aremu Afeez was in action for IK Start in their 1-0 loss to FK Haugesund in the Eliteserien on Sunday.

In Sweden

Chima Akas was in action for Kalmar FC in their 3-0 win over Malmoe in the Allsvenskan on Sunday.

In Russia

Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa could not help CSKA Moscow who managed a goalless draw away at Zenit St. Petersburg.

In Turkey

Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi made a strong return from injury, playing the whole 90 minutes as Trabzonspor recorded a 2-1 away win at Antalyaspor.

Nigerian defender Kenneth Omeruo played the whole 90 minutes in Kasimpasa’s 4-1 home loss to giants Fenerbahce.

In Greece

Nigerian forward put in a Man of the Match performance for Shakhtar Donetsk as he scored the only goal in a 1-0 win against Mariupol in a Ukrainian League Play-Off game on Friday.

In Belgium

Nigerian players Moses Simon and Uche Agbo clashed in a Belgian Pro League Play-Off game between Gent and Standard Liege.

Simon was on losing side as Gent were beaten at home 1-3 by Liege.

Both players started the game; Simon was taken off in the 71st minute while Agbo was on for just 45 minutes.

Nigerian youngster, Peter Oladeji Olayinka netted the winner for Zulte Waregem in their 2-1 away win over Royal Excel Mouscron in the Belgian First Division A Europa League Play-Off game on Saturday.

In China

The most inform striker in China right now, Odion Ighalo was on song again , netting a brace for Changchun Yatai in their 2-1 win over Shanghai SIPG FC.

Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel was impressive again for his side Tianjin Teda although they were beaten 1-0 away at Guizhou Renhe in the Chinese Super League (CSL).

In Israel

Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu played 90 minutes for Beer Sheva played out a 1-1 draw away at Bnei Yehuda in a Israeli Premier League Play-Off clash.

His compatriot and teammate Anthony Nwakaeme was also on for 20 minutes.