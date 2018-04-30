Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi to undergo scan on hamstring injury

news

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is set to undergo a scan on the hamstring injury he suffered in the Foxes 5-0 loss away at Crystal Palace on Saturday, April 28.

Ndidi got down to receive treatment on his hamstring before he was substituted in the 51st minute of the encounter.

Although it has been confirmed that the 21-year-old midfielder has a hamstring, the midfielder will have to undergo a scan to know the extent of the injury.

With 33 Premier League games, Ndidi has been one of the key men for Leicester City so far this season.

He is also expected to be one of the key players for the Super Eagles of Nigeria for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Fears ahead of the World Cup

Leicester City manager Claude Puel is hoping that the midfielder will recover in time for the World Cup which is 45 days away.

“I hope it is not a serious injury for Ndidi and I hope he can play in the World Cup, all the scenarios today were bad for us. We will see,” Puel told the club’s official website.

“It is a hamstring injury. I hope it is not serious of course because it is an important moment.”

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr will also been anxious to wait on the scan result of Ndidi who has grown to become one of the most consistent players in the Nigerian national team.

Ndidi played in all Super Eagles games in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup qualification.