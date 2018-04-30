Home > Sports > Football >

Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi to undergo scan on hamstring injury

Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City midfielder to undergo scan on hamstring injury

Ndidi is waiting on the scan result to know the extent of the hamstring injury in suffered on Saturday.

  • Published:
Wilfred Ndidi play Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi to undergo scan on hamstring injury (Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is set to undergo a scan on the hamstring injury he suffered in the Foxes 5-0 loss away at Crystal Palace on Saturday, April 28.

Ndidi got down to receive treatment on his hamstring before he was substituted in the 51st minute of the encounter.

Although it has been confirmed that the 21-year-old midfielder has a hamstring, the midfielder will have to undergo a scan to know the extent of the injury.

Wilfred Ndidi play Ndidi suffered a hamstring injury in Leicester City's 5-0 loss at Palace on Saturday (Getty Images)

 

With 33 Premier League games, Ndidi has been one of the key men for Leicester City so far this season.

He is also expected to be one of the key players for the Super Eagles of Nigeria for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Fears ahead of the World Cup

Wilfred Ndiid and James Tomkins play Leicester City boss hopes Ndidi will recover in time for the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Getty Images)
 

Leicester City manager Claude Puel is hoping that the midfielder will recover in time for the World Cup which is 45 days away.

“I hope it is not a serious injury for Ndidi and I hope he can play in the World Cup, all the scenarios today were bad for us. We will see,” Puel told the club’s official website.

It is a hamstring injury. I hope it is not serious of course because it is an important moment.”

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr will also been anxious to wait on the scan result of Ndidi who has grown to become one of the most consistent players in the Nigerian national team.

Ndidi played in all Super Eagles games in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup qualification.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Kelechi Iheanacho Adapt or leave, Leicester City boss tells Super Eagles...bullet
2 Super Eagles Iwobi, Iheanacho, Aina show off 'Shaku Shaku' move on...bullet
3 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City boss Puel worried about midfielder's...bullet

Related Articles

Wilfred Ndidi Why Manchester United could be favourites to sign Nigerian midfielder
Football Five things we learned from the Premier League
Football Fabregas boosts Chelsea's top-four bid, West Brom earn stay of execution
Wilfred Ndidi Super Eagles midfielder still can't believe he's going to World Cup
Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City nominate Super Eagles duo for young player of the season
Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City midfielder returns after 2-match suspension
Wilfred Ndidi 7 things we learnt from a recent interview with Super Eagles midfielder
Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City midfielder continues to lead the Premier League in tackles

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez
Cristiano Ronaldo Girlfriend of Real Madrid star sparks engagement rumours with a new ring
Liverpool's Emre Can has reportedly agreed terms with Juventus
Football Emre Can set for Juventus move - reports
Bayern Munich must do without injured central defender Jerome Boateng at the Bernabeu
Football Bayern need 'cool heads and hot hearts' to shock Real
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton avoids all the mayhem to win in Baku but concedes Ferrari are faster
Football Ferrari are faster admits lucky Hamilton